EUFOR-Meeting 2023 in Cologne

IFOR - the International Fellowship of Reconciliation - is organised in 4 regions, and the German branch - the Versöhnungsbund - is part of the European regional network, called EuFOR.

The next EuFOR meeting in 2023 will take place in Cologne, from April 13-16, 2023.

Since we are currently running the Erasmus+project "LeoRevLife - Learning from each other in the revolution for life" with the Austrian branch, we want to make the meeting a project activity: so learning from each other should be the focus of the EuFOR meeting!

Lucia Hämmerle from the Austrian branch and John Cooper from FOR England/Scotland are the new European Representatives and will organise the meeting together with the LeoRevLife-Team and the Cologne regional group in Germany.

More information will follow in the next month... we keep you updated.